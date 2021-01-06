Officers seized 36,400 unmarked cigarettes and sent a 52-year-old man who they say was out on parole to jail following a traffic stop in Midland.

Provincial police say the accused, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, breached the conditions of his parole and was wanted by another police service for an ongoing investigation. They did not disclose the details of that investigation.

Police say the parolee was sent to the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene with a future court date.

He faces charges of possessing unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale and possessing unmarked cigarettes contrary to the Tobacco Tax Free Act.

The man's vehicle was towed away to be impounded for seven days.

Police are asking anyone with further information on the incident to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.