Health officials in Waterloo Region have reported 36 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There have been 11,430 lab-confirmed cases of the disease to date. Of those cases, 313 are active and 10,862 are considered resolved.

A total of 239 people have died from the disease.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard showed 16 more cases have screened positive for variants of concern, bringing that total to 245. Of those, 17 have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant first found in the U.K.

There are 22 people receiving COVID-19 treatment in hospital, including 10 are are in the ICU.

There are 14 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Regional officials said Thursday there's been a "large cluster" of COVID-19 cases associated with social gatherings earlier this month. The gatherings occurred between March 4 and 7 at three private residences.

There are 23 confirmed cases associated with the events and at least one case has screened for a variant of concern, although officials said the specific variant hasn't been identified yet.

There is an outbreak at the University of Waterloo in Claudette Millar Hall related to the cluster.

Ontario reported 1,553 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking the second straight day of more than 1,500 new cases.

That brings the total number of cases in the province to 303,493 so far, including 7,202 deaths and 303,493 recoveries.

The province performed 58,500 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate to 3.1 per cent.