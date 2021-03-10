The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday and no new deaths.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 is at 394 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,260 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,592 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

1 case is outbreak related

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

22 cases are still under investigation

The health unit says 274 cases are considered active. There are 39 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, with 12 people in the ICU.

There are 15 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, three community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak, three in long-term care and retirement homes and three school outbreaks at Monseigneur Jean Noel, Bellwood Public School and W.F. Herman Academy.

The new outbreak at Herman Academy was declared on Tuesday. The other new outbreak is at the Leamington Mennonite Home.

