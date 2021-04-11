36 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in the region on Sunday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 407 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 14,385 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,551 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

26 cases are still under investigation.

The health unit’s website indicates there have been 256 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases identified in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU says there are 427 cases currently considered active. There are 13 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including five people in the ICU.

There are nine outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two school outbreaks at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School and Centennial Central Public School.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: