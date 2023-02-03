36 per cent of Atlantic Canadian cancer patients face delays in care: survey

A new survey by the Canadian Cancer Society shows that one in four Canadian cancer patients had their care appointments cancelled or postponed in recent months, but that number is higher in Atlantic Canada.

“We found that while the national average is 25 per cent, 36 per cent of respondents in Atlantic Canada are still continuing to experience changes to their cancer care appointments, whether it be cancelled, postponed or rescheduled,” said Heather Mulligan, manager of advocacy for the Canadian Cancer Society in Atlantic Canada, in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

She says one in three patients surveyed said they are not confident they’re going to receive quality and timely care in a cancer care emergency. Fifty per cent of caregivers feel the same way.

Mulligan says cancer didn’t stop being a life-threatening and life-limiting disease when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. And while many people stayed home, she says cancer patients had to continue traversing the health-care system.

The pandemic created backlogs in the system, like delayed surgeries, screenings and clinical trials – the impact of which she says will be felt for years.

“It’s best to acknowledge our health-care workers, they’re doing the best they can to get our patients the life-saving treatments and screenings that they need, but our cancer-care systems remained strained,” said Mulligan. “The need has never been more urgent.”

Based on data from the Canadian Cancer Registry, disruption to cancer care, including screening and diagnostics, has led to a 6.1 per cent drop in cancer cases, compared to the annual average for 2015 and 2019.

“We know that the longer the cancer goes undetected and untreated, the worse the outcomes are going to likely be, not only for the patient but for the health system itself,” said Mulligan.

She is asking people to participate in the Canadian Cancer Society’s “Get Better” card campaign.

“We often send cards when someone is feeling ill or not well to show them that we care, but what would you say to someone if you wanted their cancer care to get better?”

She says the Canadian Cancer Society will gather the cards and send them to elected officials to amplify the call to make cancer care better.