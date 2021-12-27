36 WHL players or staff added to COVID-19 protocol

Thirty-six Western Hockey League (WHL) players or hockey operations staff members have been added to the league’s COVID-19 protocol list as a result of displaying symptoms of the virus or testing positive.

Two members of the Regina Pats organization are on that list, along with one member from the Swift Current Broncos and one member of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Spokane Chiefs and Victoria Royals each had four positive results.

In a release, the league said all individuals are required to complete a PCR test to confirm the rapid antigen positive test result, as per its policy.

Players or staff that test positive are not permitted to resume team activities or come into close contact with teammates or club staff.

Those who test positive will have to wait until they’ve received a negative test result or they’ve completed the required isolation period.

The WHL said there will be no impact on the regular season at this time because of the low number of positive cases on each franchise.

The WHL said it will not be providing comment, or identifying the individuals who tested positive.