36-year-old charged, firearm seized after stolen vehicle investigation

A 36-year-old from Welland faces charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a vehicle theft from a private residence in Fergus.

According to a release from OPP, officers responded to the residence on Old Orangeville Road on Dec. 21 after reports that a white pickup truck was stolen overnight.

Three days later, OPP found the truck being driven in West Garafraxa. As a result, police said the man was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and several other weapons related charges. He was also charged with driving while suspended and other charges related to the vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in February.

Police released photos of the items seized. They include a firearm, keys and licence plates.