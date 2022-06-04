36-year-old injured in incident at southeast Edmonton park
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating an incident at a southeast park that sent a 36-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police responded to a reported stabbing at Weinlos Park around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The nearby school and playground were the site of the Weinlos Fundraising Association's Family Carnival and Dance throughout the day.
According to EPS, no suspects are in custody at this time.
No further information was available.
