36-year-old man dead after northern Alberta crash

RCMP are investigating a fatal crash in Fort Vermillion, Alta., Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Highway 88, north of the Peace River Bridge.

RCMP responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover involving a tractor trailer. Emergency crews attended the crash, where a 36-year-old man operating the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations into the cause of the rollover reveal the semi-tractor was travelling north in an “erratic manner," said police.

The tractor crossed into the westbound lane, going off road, and rolling into a ditch, RCMP added.

Police continue to investigate.