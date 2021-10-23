36-year-old man killed after overnight shooting in Toronto
A 36-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting in Toronto’s Keelesdale neighbourhood.
Early Saturday morning, police received a call about reports of a shooting in an apartment building at 2591 Eglinton Avenue West, near Keele Street, just before 2:30 a.m.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers provided life-saving measures but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
The victim has not been identified.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the area is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
