36-year-old man stabbed at southeast Edmonton park
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a stabbing at a southeast park that sent a 36-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police responded to the incident at Weinlos Park around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to investigators, a male unknown to the victim approached and stabbed him without any provocation. The assailant fled the scene.
The nearby school and playground were the site of the Weinlos Fundraising Association's Family Carnival and Dance throughout the day.
Police searched for a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier with teal-coloured paint on the body and wheels as a vehicle of interest that was located late Saturday evening.
Anyone with information or has seen the vehicle is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
