363 free naloxone kits handed out in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 363 free naloxone kits were distributed to the congregations at a number of places of worship across the region last weekend.

Individuals who received a kit also received education on how to administer naloxone and how to identify an opioid-related overdose.

The kits include two doses of naloxone nasal spray, which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

In addition to the seven places of worship distributing kits during 12 independent services, an additional 14 faith leaders shared information on opioids and naloxone with their congregations in preparation for distribution in the future.

“The timely distribution of these kits is particularly important given yesterday’s Alert from the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy which described an elevated number of deaths related to substance use and overdose in our region in recent weeks,”said a WECHU news release.

For the weeks of June 6-12 and June 13-19, there were five suspected drug-related deaths each week. There were 61 opioid overdose-related deaths in all of 2021.

WECHU led the distribution initiative and was pleased to have distributed naloxone kits to residents from diverse backgrounds and faiths, according to Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

“Opioid overdoses and deaths affect people from all religious and cultural communities. It affects people of all income levels. It is important that all community members in Windsor-Essex understand the scope of this issue and what each of them can do as individuals to prevent overdose and death,” said Nesathurai.

In addition to the targeted distribution at local churches, mosques, and synagogues, naloxone kits can be obtained for free at most local pharmacies and through a number of community agencies free of charge.