369 new Sask. COVID-19 cases marks largest single-day increase since January

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 369 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the largest single-day increase since January 15.

One death, a person from the Regina region in the 40-59 age group, was also reported. A total of 597 Saskatchewan residents have died due to COVID-19.

The number of Saskatchewan Delta variant cases identified through screening rose by more than 300 on Saturday.

The Government of Saskatchewan said it has detected 1,876 Delta variant cases through whole genome sequencing – up 652 in the past seven days.

The province’s Delta case total has more-than tripled in the past month – up from 573 on July 28.

Over the past week, Saskatoon saw the largest rise in confirmed Delta cases, adding 113 since August 21. Delta cases also steadily rose in the Far North West (69), Far North East (55), North Central (52), North East (59) and South East (59) zones over the past seven days.

The 369 new cases are located in the Far North West (nine), Far North Central (two), Far North East (41), North West (35), North Central (65), North East (24), Saskatoon (112), Central West (6), Central East (6), Regina (22), South West (three), South Central (eight) and South East (nine) zones. Another 27 new cases are pending residence information.

The province said 15 false positive cases were removed from total count.

There are 1,987 COVID-19 cases considered active in Saskatchewan.

A total of 110 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 25 patients in intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 210, or 17.4 per 100,000 population.

Saskatchewan health care workers have administered 1,472,272 doses of COVID-19 vaccine – up 2,671 doses from Friday’s data. There are 692,313 residents fully vaccinated.

The government said a total of 12,445 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 9.464 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,114 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 1,876 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 464 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).