$36K in equipment stolen from Alberta fire hall

The Ardrossan fire station is seen on Google Street View in 2010.

Police are searching for whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from the Ardrossan fire hall.

The hall was broken into on June 23 around 9 p.m., and then again on June 27 at 11:30 a.m.

The culprits came in through the back door and stole several pieces of unique fire fighting equipment.

A portable pump, mini cutter, telescopic ram, chain saw and K saw were stolen.

Police say the equipment, worth about $36,000, is very specific to firefighting, and is easily identifiable.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ardrossan is about 30 kilometres east of Edmonton. 

