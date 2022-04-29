37 arrests, almost $5,000 in property recovered over 2 days in Burnaby, RCMP say

Police in Burnaby say a two-day anti-shoplifting initiative at Metrotown last week yielded 37 arrests and the recovery of nearly $5,000 worth of property.

Officers from Burnaby RCMP's Community Response Team and Bike Section worked with Metrotown security, Station Square security and store loss prevention officers on the operation, which took place April 21 and 22, Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

Among the 37 people arrested in the so-called "Boost and Bust Initiative," seven had outstanding warrants and four others were breaching court-imposed conditions, police said.

"This type of crime affects everyone and is a regional issue," RCMP said in the release.

"Many of the offenders were not residents of Burnaby."

Mounties said the Burnaby RCMP Community Response Team will continue to work with local businesses to deter thefts and "would like criminals to know" that it is continuing patrols in the Metrotown area.