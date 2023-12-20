37 cats rescued from hoarding situation

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says 37 cats are now safe and warm after being rescued from a “severe hoarding situation.”

In a post on social media, officials with the humane society said the cats have been examined by a veterinarian and many will need surgery or extensive medical treatment.

All of the cats came from one home, and all are in need of help, officials said.

An update the next day said the 36 cats who were originally surrendered, went up by one with a late arrival for a total of 37 cats.

Many community members reached out asking how they can help, and while donations are one option, the humane society said another way to help is by opening up your home to one of the cats they have available for adoption.

Officials said adopting out the cats they continue to search for homes for before the holidays will help to ease the space crunch from the large, single-day intake and allow staff more time to focus on new arrivals.

The humane society has been holding a 12 days of Christmas with specials for adoptions on certain animals each day until Christmas.

Adoptable animals can be viewed online, or in person at the adoption centre from 1:30 – 6 p.m.