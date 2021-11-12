37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, hospitalizations continue to rise

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, while hospitalizations continue to rise.

There are now 24 people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from 14 patients one week ago. It's the highest number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses since early June.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 31,278 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 609 deaths.

The 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 40 cases on Thursday and 43 cases on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are 598 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are five new deaths in Ontario linked to COVID-19.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Public Health Ontario reports 376 of the 598 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday involve residents who are not fully vaccinated or people with an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 222 cases involve fully vaccinated residents.

Officials say of the 130 people in ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 121 are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 4 to Nov. 10):25.3 (down from 26.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 5 to Nov. 11): 2.0 per cent (down from 2.2 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.05

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 836,213 (+1,000)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 805,741 (+1,152)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 326 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 328 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 39 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,343.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 24 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, up from 22 on Thursday. Nineteen of the patients are 70 or older.

There are two patients with COVID-19 in Ottawa ICUs.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 1

50-59: 0

60-69: 3 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 6 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 8

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (2,939 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (4,174 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (6,976 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,792 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,106 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,577 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,111 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,161 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Four new cases (894 total cases)

90+ years old: One new cases (545 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 916(+13)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,961

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 113

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,116 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 3,111 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 25 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 3 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Nine new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1)

Connaught Public School (Nov. 2)

Convent Glen Elementary School (Nov, 5)

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5)

Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 5)

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8)

Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9)

Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11) NEW)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: