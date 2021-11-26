37 new COVID-19 cases reported between MLHU and SWPH

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday, while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported 24.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 14,813 cases and 252 related deaths (none new), with 14,424 cases resolved leaving 137 active. The seven-day moving average fell to 15.3 from16.4 on Thursday.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 54.6 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 56.2 per cent of hospitalizations and 66.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 22 inpatients with COVID-19, two fewer in the last 24 hours, while the number of cases in in adult Critical Care held steady at 10.

Meanwhile vaccination for children ages five to 11 began in Middlesex-London, just two days after SWPH began delivering their doses to children.

The MLHU will be holding a live session on Dec. 3 for people to ask questions about getting children vaccinated.

Join us on Friday, December 3 at 12PM for an Instagram Live Q&A with Dr. Alex Summers and Dr. Rod Lim @LHSCCanada.



Ask your questions during the Q&A session or email your questions to health@mlhu.on.ca before we go live on Instagram. #Middlesex #LdnOnt 2/2

Case counts in Elgin and Oxford counties remain high, with SWPH reporting 24 more Friday, while hospitalizations remained steady with 13 in hospital and three in Critical Care.

The majority of active cases are in Aylmer, which has 39, then Tillsonburg with 37 active cases and Woodstock with 32.

Active outbreaks continue at the Aylmer Retirement Residence, Port Burwell Public School, Straffordville Public School, St. Michael's Catholic School in Woodstock, and Westfield Public School and Glendale High School, both in Tillsonburg.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 24 new, 181 active, 5,275 total, 4,997 resolved, 97 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 10 new, 31 active, 2,507 total, 2,449 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 117 active, 3,401 total, 3,221 resolved, 56 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth – 16 new, 43 active, 2,516 total, 2,404 resolved, 69 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 12 new, 45 active, 4,355 total, 4,234 resolved, 76 deaths (one new)

An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia continues, with fewer than five staff and the same number of patients affected.

Ontario health officials reported 927 new COVID-19 cases across the province Friday, a high not seen since the beginning of September.