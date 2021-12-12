37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are 612 cases currently considered active in the province, with 75 more recoveries.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), North West (two), North Central (five), Saskatoon (nine), Central East (four), Regina (10), South West (one), South Central (one), South East (three), and one new case has pending residence information.

There were 1,191 COVID-19 tests administered.

Across the province 109 people related to COVID-19 are in hospital, including 35 in intensive care. Of those 109 patients, 68, or 62.4 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

There is one additional patient receiving out-of-province care.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 56, or 4.7 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers in the province administered 1,552 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine. There are 844,636 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan.