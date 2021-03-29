37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 402 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,809 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,114 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 59 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

There are 12 outbreaks in the region, including six at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one at W.F. Herman Secondary School.

There is no WECHU YouTube livestream on Monday.

More coming.

CANCELLED: Today's YouTube COVID-19 public health update briefing at 9:30 a.m. with Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed and CEO Theresa Marentette. A media event is taking place this morning in Amherstburg.