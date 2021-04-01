37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 403 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,928 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,188 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

17 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

2 are related to outbreaks

13 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says there are 337 active cases. There are 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and four people are in the ICU.

The health unit says 79 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex. That’s an increase of nine from Wednesday.

