37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 403 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,928 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,188 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

  • 17 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 5 cases are community acquired
  • 2 are related to outbreaks
  • 13 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says there are 337 active cases. There are 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and four people are in the ICU.

The health unit says 79 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex. That’s an increase of nine from Wednesday.

