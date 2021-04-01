37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 403 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,928 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,188 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 17 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 5 cases are community acquired
- 2 are related to outbreaks
- 13 cases are still under investigation.
WECHU says there are 337 active cases. There are 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and four people are in the ICU.
The health unit says 79 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex. That’s an increase of nine from Wednesday.
More coming.