37-year-old N.B. woman dead in single-vehicle crash in Keswick Ridge

RCMP say a 37-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in Keswick Ridge, N.B.

On Friday, police say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 616 and Holyoke Lane at around 7:20 p.m.

In a news release from Saturday, police say the driver, a 37-year-old woman from Keswick Ridge, was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. An autopsy will be conducted to find the exact cause of death.

A young child who was the only passenger of the vehicle, was found at the scene of the crash and was also transported to the hospital, but was not believed to have any injuries.

According to police, the crash is believed to be a result of the driver losing control of the vehicle, before leaving the roadway and rolling several times.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash but it has since reopened.

Police say a collision reconstructionist and member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are also helping with the ongoing investigation.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.