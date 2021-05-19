$370M program aims to create 22K jobs in Alberta

A new $370 million program called Jobs Now aims to get up to 22,000 Albertans back into the workforce, Premier Jason Kenney announced Wednesday.

Of that funding, $185 million will come from the province and $185 million from federal transfers through the Workforce Development Agreement.

The program is for small, medium and large businesses in both the private and non-profit sectors, said Minister of Labour and Immigration Jason Copping. The money will cover up to 25 per cent of an employee's salary, up to $25,000 per year, per employee.

Applications can be done through a web portal at www.Alberta.ca/jobsnow which opens at 9 a.m. Thursday. Applications are available until Aug. 31. A second round begins Sept. 15 and runs until the end of December.

The money can be used to cover salary and training costs and employers can apply for funding for up to 20 new hires during each period. Kenney said the program is expected to create up to 22,000 jobs.

The most recent numbers from Statistics Canada show that when it comes to Alberta's major cities, Edmonton has the highest unemployment rate at 10.5 per cent, followed closely by Calgary (9.3 per cent). Lethbridge's unemployment rate increased last month from 6.4 to 7.3 per cent.

Unemployment in Alberta was at nine per cent in April.

According to Statistics Canada's April Labour Force Survey, there was an increase of more than 26,000 full-time positions in Alberta but part-time jobs fell by approximately 38,000.