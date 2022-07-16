38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomes new commander

More than 1,200 reserve soldiers are part of the 13-unit 38 Canadian Brigade Group (38 CBG), spanning from Northern Ontario into Saskatchewan.

On Saturday, they welcomed their new commander, Col. Shawn Fortin.

“It’s a terrific day and something many people look forward to at this point in their career,” he said. “I am privileged to take over this position and such a large brigade that the 38th Brigade is.”

Col. Fortin has spent 32 years in the armed forces and is now the 11th commander of the group.

The now former commander, Col. Guinevere Bourque led the brigade through trying times in the Canadian Army. However, under her command, the brigade was a large part in the pandemic efforts like ‘Operation Laser,’ the largest domestic operation since World War II.

The group was also a leader for diversity and inclusion.

“Obviously we’ve had some struggles in the past,” said Bourque. “But the more conversations and education we have on the subject, it becomes more normalized. Things are better and a lot healthier.”

Col. Fortin hopes to grow the legacy and leadership that the 38th brigade showed under Bourque.

“We’ll continue to educate and promote diversity and cultural change,” he said. “We’ll improve ourselves during an unfortunate time for some members and various poor conduct across the Canadian Armed Forces.”

Col. Bourque believed the brigade is in good hands under the leadership of her successor.

“I’m not worried about it at all. He’s the right person for the job.”