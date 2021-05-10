38 charges laid against 7 suspects in B.C. drug trafficking investigation

B.C.'s anti-gang police unit says 38 charges have been laid against seven people in connection to a drug trafficking investigation that began in 2018.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia led the investigation, which was related to gang activity in Mission and Abbotsford, according to a news release.

Working with Mission RCMP's drug section and the Abbotsford Police Department, investigators gathered evidence on "an alleged drug line connected to the Brothers Keepers gang," police said.

"The conflict to control the drug line territory had become violent and a priority for law enforcement," the CFSEU-BC said in its release.

Over the course of several months, police made numerous drug seizures and executed a search warrant in the 6400 block of Riverside Street in Abbotsford.

In total, police seized the following in connection to the investigation:

540 grams of a fentanyl/carfentanil/heroin mixture

110 grams of crack cocaine

52 grams of powder cocaine

115 grams of methamphetamine

84 grams of MDMA (ecstasy)

18 kilograms of a buffer/cutting agent called phenacetin

1.9 kilograms of caffeine (also used as a buffer/cutting agent)

Details on the six men and one woman charged in the case, as well as the charges laid against them are as follows, according to the CFSEU-BC.

Gregory Joseph Greenlay, 28, charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance

Meredith Christine Kitchen, 41, charged with 10 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance

Brandon Lyle Osberg, 39, charged with 10 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance

Terry William Slater, 50, charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance

Jason Roger Bryant, 46, charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Sahel Sandhu, 25, charged with four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Gurjap Singh Bhullar, 37, charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Mission RCMP arrested Bhullar on May 5, but the other six people accused are not in custody and are wanted on warrants, police said.