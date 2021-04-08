38 dogs living in 'filthy' conditions seized by B.C. SPCA

Ten adult dogs and 28 puppies living in “substandard” conditions have been removed from a Kamloops-area breeder by the B.C. SPCA.

All are miniature dachshunds, and were living in “filthy conditions, in cages and other areas with excessive feces”, says Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the B.C. SPCA, in a news release.

“This is a situation where the dogs were being kept in unacceptable conditions and being bred for profit” added Drever. “The dogs are poorly socialized and very fearful.”

The property owners had been given opportunities to improve conditions for the animals, reads a news release from the B.C. SPCA. According to the society, the owner did not comply so a warrant was obtained to remove the dogs.

The dogs are currently being assessed by a veterinarian and are not yet available for adoption.

“Whenever we have a large scale intake of animals from a cruelty investigation, it puts a tremendous strain on our resources” says Drever as she thanked animal lovers for their support.

In February, the B.C. SPCA seized 40 sled dogs from a West Kootenay region kennel because investigators say they found the animals in distress and poorly housed. The owner of the kennel has denied the dogs were mistreated.

In September 2020, 97 dogs, cats and horses were seized from a breeder in the Similkameen region of the province in various states of distress.The animals included dozens of puppies that were found with a highly contagious but treatable illness.

Eight of them died. In all 46 puppies, 21 adult dogs, 27 horses and three cats were living in what the SPCA described as an "extremely poor environment" that was overcrowded, unsanitary and lacking shelter.

The SPCA was left with a $100,000 bill for the animals care. The breeds of the seized dogs and puppies included Labrador retrievers, dalmatians, corgis, great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, poodles and Australian cattle dogs.

In another case, 53 animals were seized in a March 2020 cruelty investigation including 20 pregnant mares. Thirty-six miniature horses, four goats, six cattle and two emus were removed from a property in the B.C. Interior community of Armstrong. Two of the miniature horses had to be euthanized. The animals were surrendered to the SPCA during the investigation.