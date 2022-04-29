$38 million cultural hub planned for Barrhaven
A new cultural hub will be built in Barrhaven, government officials announced Friday.
The federal and Ontario governments announced plans for a $38 million Barrhaven Town Centre.
The cultural hub will include a 15,000-square-foot cultural centre, a seniors’ space and a 25,000-square-foot library.
“Once complete, this project will provide residents in Ottawa with a cultural hub that will foster social interactions and community engagement for years to come,” according to a media release.
“Being able to deliver on the Barrhaven Town Centre, therefore is doubly meaningful for me as the local MPP and the Minister responsible for public libraries, culture and performance arts,” Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod said.
“Today, Nepean will benefit from a $38 million project that will deliver a world class facility to our high growth community, which will benefit families for years to come.”
MacLeod and other politicians made the announcement at a news conference Friday morning.
