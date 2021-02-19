Public health officials in the Region of Waterloo are reporting 38 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There have been 10,258 cases of the disease in the region to date.

There was also another death reported Friday, bringing that total to 221.

There are 329 active cases in the region, a number that dropped by four since Thursday. There are also 9,696 resolved cases.

There are 20 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including eight in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks in the region dropped to 22.

The region's testing partners have performed 360,288 COVID-19 tests to date.

The positivity rate has risen slightly to 2.7 per cent, while the reproductive rate has dropped from 0.9 to 0.8.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Friday morning the region's trends have seen "slight improvements."

"We have passed the peak of our second wave," she said at the region's weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Provincially, there were 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday, along with 47 more deaths. There were more than 65,000 tests performed in the past 24 hours, bringing Ontario's positivity rate to 2.1 per cent.

There have been 290,771 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date in Ontario.