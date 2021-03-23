The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Centre logged 38 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

There are currently 429 active COVID cases in the region, including 23 hospitalizations.

In the past year, 7,337 residents tested positive for the virus, and 6,637 have since recovered.

The numbers listed Tuesday include 14 cases in Bradford West Gwillimbury, seven in New Tecumseth, five in Barrie and Essa, three in Orillia and two in Springwater. Single cases are listed in Innisfil and Ramara. There are no new cases in Muskoka.

To date, 195 people have died with the virus in Simcoe Muskoka. Of those, 115 were residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

Variants of Concern

There are currently 221 active cases in Simcoe Muskoka that are confirmed to be a variant of concern.

There have been a total of 1,045 variant cases, including the UK variant, P.1 (Brazil) and B.1.351 (South Africa), and cases that screened positive for a variant of concern. Those cases need further confirmatory testing.

The health unit says the UK B.1.1.7 variant is the most commonly identified in the region.

The seven-day moving average of new variants of concern and positive screening cases have been above 20 per day since March 11.

Outbreaks

As more long-term care and retirement home residents and staff are vaccinated, outbreaks at these facilities have declined. For the first time since March 30, 2020, no long-term care or retirement homes have an active outbreak.

Meanwhile, there are currently four active school outbreaks at Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil, Our Lady of Grace Elementary School in Angus, Andrew Hunter Elementary School in Barrie, and Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford.

Track COVID-19 cases in local schools and childcare centres

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,400 cases have been linked to outbreaks.

So far this month, more than three-quarters of outbreak cases are associated with workplaces or schools.

Vaccines

Over 70,000 doses of the vaccine have gone into the arms of Simcoe Muskoka residents, including 17,280 people who received both shots.

In addition, more than 3,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered to residents 60 to 64.

Starting Monday, seniors 75 and older became eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who qualify can book an appointment online with the Ontario booking portal or by calling 1-888-999-6488 Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.