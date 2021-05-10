38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, one new death
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death Monday.
Officials say the man in his 80s and from the community. The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 417 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,837 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,053 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 9 cases are community acquired
- 15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 cases are outbreak related
- 13 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 22 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,158 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 162, 454 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 14,212 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 52.4% of adult 18 and old have received their first dose.