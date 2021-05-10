iHeartRadio

38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, one new death

Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death Monday.

Officials say the man in his 80s and from the community. The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 417 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,837 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,053 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 9 cases are community acquired
  • 15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 1 cases are outbreak related
  • 13 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

There are 22 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,158 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 162, 454 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 14,212 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 52.4% of adult 18 and old have received their first dose.