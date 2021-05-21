38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, two new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Friday.

Officials reporting a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s from the community have died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 422 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,293 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,517 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

10 cases are community acquired

12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

9 cases are outbreak related

16 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and one people are in the ICU.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: