38 pounds of cannabis, 170 cartons of tobacco seized from Alberta home

Police have seized a significant amount of illegal cannabis and tobacco products from a home in Athabasca.

On Jan. 10, a search warrant was executed at the home, and 38 pounds of illicit cannabis and 170 cartons of unstamped tobacco products were seized.

A 48-year-old Athabasca resident has been charged with distribution of illicit cannabis and selling of tobacco products, among other charges.

The suspect has been released from custody on conditions, and will appear in Athabasca Provincial Court in the coming weeks.

Athabasca is about 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.