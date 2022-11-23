38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after a gun was fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Police say they were called just before 9 p.m. to a fight involving four adult men, during which a gun was fired.

Two people who told CTV News they were in a nearby pizza shop at the time say they heard a commotion outside that appeared to involve violence, prompting them to run out a back exit.

"I just told my friend to get down, and then I told him to hop the counter, so we both did and ran away out the back of the pizza place," one person told CTV News. "As we were at the back, we were running, we just heard a couple sirens, and that’s when we saw the cop cars."

His friend was startled by the entire incident.

"I don't usually see stuff like this happen, so it was very shocking."

An employee at Cash 4 You, a business in the vicinity of the shooting, told CTV News the front glass door was broken by a gunshot during the fight.

The glass was replaced in the morning, and the store reopened Thursday afternoon.

Police say one of the men involved in the altercation sustained minor physical injuries that were not caused by the gunshots.

Police say all parties involved have been identified, and there is no concern for public safety.

A 38-year-old man from Kitchener has been arrested and charged with the following: