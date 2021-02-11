Hanover police have charged a 38-year-old man with man slaughter after a two-month investigation into the overdose death of a 27-year-old woman.

As a result of the investigation the accused faces charges of:

manslaughter

trafficking in fentanyl - two counts

possession for the purposes of trafficking in fentanyl

possession of a controlled substance

The accused made a court appearance Thursday, and remains in custody.

The Hanover Police Service is thanking the community for their assistance with this investigation.

They continue to appeal to anyone that may have information to speak with investigators by calling 519-364-4280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS.