38-year-old man dies following snowmobile crash in Bouctouche, N.B

RCMP say a 38-year-old man from Boudreau-Ouest, N.B, has died following a single snowmobile crash in Bouctouche.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Friday on a snowmobile trail near Girouardville road.

Investigators say the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the snowmobile, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, lost control of his snowmobile and collided with a fence post.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. RCMP say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.