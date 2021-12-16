iHeartRadio

Missing 38-year-old Windsor man has been found

Kyle Aarssen, 38, was reported missing, he was last seen in the 1500 block of Victoria Avenue in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Windsor Police Service)

Windsor police say a missing 38-year-old man has been found.

Kyle Aarssen, 38, has been located and is safe. He was reported missing on Thursday.

Police and Aarseen’s family were concerned for his well-being.

Officers are thanking the public and media for their assistance.

