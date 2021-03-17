Saskatchewan reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 114 recoveries and one more death.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Though the province did not confirm additional variant cases Wednesday, there are currently 313 presumptive cases. Those cases are in the Far Northeast (one), Saskatoon (six), Central East (five), Regina (264), South Central (23) and Southeast (14) zones. The Regina zone accounts for 84 per cent of presumptive variant cases.

There are 135 confirmed variant cases in the province: 129 B.1.1.1.7 (which originated in the U.K.) and six B.1.3.5.1 (which originated in South Africa). The province said one previously reported B1.1.1.7 variant case was removed because it was a duplicate. The Regina zone accounts for 121 – or 90 per cent – of the confirmed variant cases.

Out of the 513 active cases in the Regina zone, 385 are presumptive and confirmed variant cases. One week ago, there were just 62 variant cases in the Regina zone.

The government announced more $333,000 has been provided for additional equipment, specimen and reagent storage at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL). The funding comes from a partnership with the SHA and The Canadian COVID Genomics Network. According to the province, this enabled the RRPL to add additional testing capacity for variants of concern.

DAILY COVID-19 STATISTICS

The province reported one death Wednesday; a person above the age of 80 from the Northwest zone.

The 87 new cases are in the Far Northwest (two), Far Northeast (five), Northwest (five), North Central (one), Northeast (eight), Saskatoon (20), Central East (seven), Regina (27), Southwest (one), South Central (two) and Southeast (five) zones. Four new cases are pending residence information.

There are 139 people in hospital; 31 people are in the ICU.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in 135. There are 1,264 active cases in the province.

VACCINATIONS

There were 4,096 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Tuesday.

The shots were given in the Far Northwest (21), Far Northeast (62), Far North Central (10), Northeast (133), Northwest (576), North Central (50), Saskatoon (635), Central East (11), Central West (131), Regina (2,392), and Southwest (75) zones.

Of the doses administered Tuesday, 1,878 were delivered at the Regina drive-thru clinic.

So far, 112,764 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given; 29,597 people in the province are fully vaccinated.