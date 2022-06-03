38th IWK Telethon dedicated to staff who persevere in pandemic

Viewers can expect heartfelt patient stories, generous donations, and plenty of entertainment during the 38th IWK Telethon for Children held in support of the region's biggest children's hospital.

This year's edition is dedicated to the people who provide the care inside the IWK Health Centre.

“It's a big love heart to them,” says IWK Foundation President and CEO, Jennifer Gillivan. “Our team at the IWK have been working tirelessly, for our children, and our families for the last two and a half years, so this entire Telethon is dedicated to them.”

The weekend broadcast also has a new feature, a special primetime show Saturday night, to honor those who have kept the IWK going throughout the pandemic and beyond.

“It's a two hour show that's basically saying thank you to the people who work at the IWK, for all their work during COVID, and all that they had to endure,” says Liz Rigney, CTV executive producer of the telethon.

"A Telethon tribute to your IWK" will feature entertainment and messages from special guests.

“It's really worth tuning in, to hear about these very special people, and they're the reason why the IWK is as great as it is,” adds Gillivan.

The countdown to Telethon weekend means CTV staff have been spending countless hours getting television sets ready for the broadcast.

While the broadcast can’t head inside the IWK because of COVID-19 precautions, workers have created several special sets at the CTV Atlantic studios.

Many CTV employees have contributed their talents to the telethon for years, all with their own reasons.

“My daughter was an emergency C-section, and what we went through down there, and the professionalism of the hospital itself, just blows your mind,” says David Ead, CTV technical producer for the telethon.

“There's times you're working really late and you wonder, ’oh my gosh, why am I working until 12 midnight?’, and then you come across a patient story and you realize that these people are really amazing people,” says Rigney. “It makes you realize why we're all here.”

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IWK phone bank, complete with volunteers, also returns to the broadcast.

As volunteers prepared Friday to accept those donations, those involved know what the hard work and preparation is truly about.

“The IWK is owned by this community, this community gives every single year and all year,” says Gillivan. “We’re ‘in it’ for our women and kids, and that’s what the IWK stands for.”

A Telethon Tribute to Your IWK, a primetime special, airs Saturday from 7-9 pm on CTV Atlantic.

The IWK Telethon for Children airs Sunday from 10am- 6pm.