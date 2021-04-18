39 flights added to B.C. COVID-19 exposure list in 3 days

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted notices about 66 different flights involving B.C. airports that had a case of COVID-19 on board last week, and it has already added a baker's dozen this week.

The centre added 14 recent flights to its online list on Friday and 12 on Saturday. Thirty others had already been added to the list between Sunday, April 11 and Thursday, April 15, bringing the total for the week to 66.

During the previous week, 82 flights were added to the list.

Details of the flights added Friday and Saturday follow.

April 2: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 25 to 30)

April 4: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 26 to 30)

April 5: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 25 to 30)

April 7: Air Canada flight 225 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 21 to 27)

April 7: Air Canada flight 302 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 20 to 26)

April 7: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8302 from Victoria to Vancouver (rows 16 to 22)

April 7: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8242 from Vancouver to Terrace (rows seven to 13)

April 7: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8622 from Vancouver to Winnipeg (rows 12 to 17)

April 7: WestJet flight 139 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 12 to 18)

April 8: Air Canada flight 104 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 18 to 23)

April 9: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 38 to 44)

April 9: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 10: American Airlines flight 2263 from Dallas to Vancouver (rows one to two and nine)

April 11: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8239 from Terrace to Vancouver (rows six to 11)

April 11: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 11: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29 and 37 to 43)

April 11: American Airlines flight 392 from Vancouver to Dallas (rows not reported)

April 11: WestJet flight 136 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 18 to 23)

April 11: WestJet flight 3113 from Calgary to Victoria (rows one to seven)

April 11: WestJet flight 3176 from Abbotsford to Calgary (rows 13 to 19)

April 12: Air Canada flight 202 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 25 to 31)

April 12: Air Canada flight 2264 from Fort St. John to Nanaimo (rows four to 10)

April 12: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8839 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows 12 to 18)

April 12: All Nippon Airways flight 115 from Vancouver to Tokyo (rows not reported)

April 13: Swoop flight 183 from Edmonton to Abbotsford (rows not reported)

April 14: American Airlines flight 2263 from Dallas to Vancouver (rows one, two, eight and nine)

Details of the 13 flights added to the list Sunday evening are as follows.

April 2: WestJet flight 3325 from Kelowna to Vancouver (rows 10 to 16)

April 3: Air Canada flight 7 from Vancouver to Hong Kong (rows 22 to 28)

April 4: American Airlines flight 392 from Vancouver to Dallas (rows not reported)

April 4: WestJet flight 3320 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows 14 to 20)

April 4: WestJet flight 4475 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows 16 to 22 and 25 to 31)

April 8: WestJet flight 139 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows six to 12)

April 9: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 25 to 31)

April 11: WestJet flight 3112 from Victoria to Calgary (rows not reported)

April 11: Delta Airlines flight 3702 from Seattle to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 11: Air Canada flight 224 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 26 to 32)

April 13: Air Canada flight 224 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 18 to 24)

April 14: Air Canada flight 8543 from Regina to Vancouver (rows 21 to 27)

April 14: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 16: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 12 to 14)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Studies suggest that transmission of COVID-19 on airplanes is rare, though there have been some examples of it happening. Travel between countries and between communities has been one of the primary ways in which the coronavirus has spread.

International travellers bound for Canada are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board their flights. They are also required to take another test upon arrival, then spend three nights in a government-approved quarantine hotel awaiting the results. Those three nights are part of a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

For domestic travellers, fewer rules exist, though health officials across the country have been strongly discouraging non-essential travel within Canada for months. The Atlantic provinces and Manitoba currently require domestic travellers to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, with some exceptions.

B.C. has not imposed any testing or quarantine requirements on people travelling from other provinces, though Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday that travel restrictions are not "off the table."

The province considered placing limits on domestic travel in January, but decided against it after receiving legal advice that B.C. can't prevent people from visiting.

At the time, Premier John Horgan did leave the door open for stronger restrictions on non-essential travel.

"We can impose restrictions on people travelling for non-essential purposes if they are causing harm to the health and safety of British Columbians. Much of current inter-provincial travel is work related and therefore cannot be restricted," Horgan said in a statement at the time.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 on airplanes in the province. Instead, public exposure notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.