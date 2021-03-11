The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases in the region and one new death.
The local death toll related to COVID-19 is at 395 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,299 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,623 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 7 cases are outbreak related
- 13 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 4 cases are community acquired
- 15 cases are still under investigation
The health unit says 281 cases are considered active. There are 37 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, with eight people in the ICU.
There are 15 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, three community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak, three in long-term care and retirement homes and three school outbreaks at Monseigneur Jean Noel, Bellwood Public School and W.F. Herman Academy.
