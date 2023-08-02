39-year-old from Kingston, Ont. accused of assaulting, threatening to kill parent

Kingston police say a 39-year-old is facing charges after a violent incident last week.

Officers were called to the area of Princess Street and Mooallim Place at around 10:10 p.m. Friday because two people were fighting.

According to a news release, police found two people and a car that was pulled over with its four-ways flashing.

Police allege that, prior to getting out of the vehicle, the accused pushed the victim's face against the inside of the car door, hit them, and threatened to kill them. The victim is the parent of the accused.

The 39-year-old accused is facing charges of assault and uttering death threats. Police did not identify them.