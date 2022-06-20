iHeartRadio

395 vehicles screened during Windsor RIDE program

Police in Windsor and Amherstburg conduct RIDE programs on Oct. 30, 2020. (Courtesy Windsor police)

Windsor police conducted 21 breathalyzer tests while screening 395 vehicles at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere initiative over the weekend.

The traffic enforcement branch did the RIDE program on June, 17.

Out of the 395 vehicles screened:

  • 21 roadside approved screening device conducted
  • Two three-day suspensions
  • One cannabis readily available
  • One open liquor in vehicle
  • One standard field sobriety test.

