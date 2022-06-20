395 vehicles screened during Windsor RIDE program
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police conducted 21 breathalyzer tests while screening 395 vehicles at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere initiative over the weekend.
The traffic enforcement branch did the RIDE program on June, 17.
Out of the 395 vehicles screened:
- 21 roadside approved screening device conducted
- Two three-day suspensions
- One cannabis readily available
- One open liquor in vehicle
- One standard field sobriety test.
A R.I.D.E Program was conducted on June 17, 2022 by our Traffic Enforcement Branch.
As a result, 395 vehicles were screened
21 roadside approved screening device conducted
2 3 day suspensions
1 Canabis readily available
1 Open liquor in vehicle
1 Standard Field Sobriety Test pic.twitter.com/2mpHE1kN2a
-
Lockdown lifted at Ajax high school following alleged online threatA high school in Ajax was placed under lockdown this afternoon after reportedly receiving an online threat.
-
Edmonton, Wainwright $500K drug bust sees 2 men chargedAn Edmonton man and a Wainwright man have been charged in connection to a $500,000 drug bust.
-
Man, 82, arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting young girl in restaurant washroomPolice have made an arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl inside an Aurora restaurant washroom last week.
-
N.S. to invoke interrupter clause on gas prices; diesel will remain the sameGas prices in Nova Scotia will be adjusted at midnight as the province's Utility and Review Board (UARB) invokes its interrupter clause.
-
Heat warnings issued in the northeast, thunderstorm watch in effect in some areasThe first heat event of 2022 is expected in the next two days in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.
-
New Gorge Park Pavilion opens in Esquimalt, reflects Japanese teahouse rootsFor the first time in 80 years, a Japanese pavilion stands in Esquimalt Gorge Park.
-
-
N.S. government gives $100,000 to blueberry growers who use bees for pollinationThe Nova Scotia government is giving $100,000 to the province's Blueberry Pollination Expansion Program to support blueberry growers who keep bees to pollinate their crops.
-
The Transformation Closet: New project provides gender-affirming items to Nova Scotians at no costA new initiative by Sexual Health Nova Scotia provides gender-affirming items to people free of charge. The Transformation Closet offers binders, gaffs and packers to those who are transgender and gender diverse.