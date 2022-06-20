395 vehicles screened during Windsor RIDE program

Windsor police conducted 21 breathalyzer tests while screening 395 vehicles at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere initiative over the weekend.

The traffic enforcement branch did the RIDE program on June, 17.

Out of the 395 vehicles screened:

21 roadside approved screening device conducted

Two three-day suspensions

One cannabis readily available

One open liquor in vehicle

One standard field sobriety test.

