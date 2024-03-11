39th annual Band Festival held in Regina

The University of Regina (U of R) held a jazz event for 200 kids on Saturday as part of the 39th annual Optimist Band Festival.

The event took place at the Conexus Arts Centre and 25 schools took part.

Kids had an opportunity to perform with 12 jazz bands and have a one-hour session with tips to become a better musician.

“Great event and it makes us feel really good to be able to offer an opportunity for the kids to play in a great venue like this,” said Lyle Merriam, Optimist Band Festival chairman.

Everyone had an opportunity to watch the concert and give some donations.