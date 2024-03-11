39th annual Band Festival held in Regina
CTV News Regina
Anhelina Ihnativ
The University of Regina (U of R) held a jazz event for 200 kids on Saturday as part of the 39th annual Optimist Band Festival.
The event took place at the Conexus Arts Centre and 25 schools took part.
Kids had an opportunity to perform with 12 jazz bands and have a one-hour session with tips to become a better musician.
“Great event and it makes us feel really good to be able to offer an opportunity for the kids to play in a great venue like this,” said Lyle Merriam, Optimist Band Festival chairman.
Everyone had an opportunity to watch the concert and give some donations.
-
N.S. rental options shrink as prices increaseWhen it comes to rental costs, Nova Scotia isn't at the top, but it's getting there.
-
Emily Richards' fluffy buttermilk pancakes, Italian wedding soup and PB&J blondiesLooking for easy March break meals? Emily Richards shares her recipes for buttermilk pancakes, Italian wedding soup and peanut butter and jelly blondies.
-
Former Riders coach Craig Dickenson joining brother Dave in CalgaryFormer Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson is joining his brother Dave and the Calgary Stampeders.
-
Stampeders hire former Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson in consultant roleThe Calgary Stampeders have hired former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson as a senior consultant.
-
Calgary reviewing 14-ward system with online survey, public engagement sessionsCalgarians are being asked to share their thoughts on the city's 14-ward system.
-
War of words: Sarnia council meeting abruptly adjourned, mayor blames councillor’s conductAt a monthly council meeting in Sarnia on Monday, things went sideways after one councillor derailed the conversation.
-
'Eat Better, Spend Less': Vitalité Health Network unveils new program combat N.B. food insecurityAn online booklet from Vitalité Health Network includes both tips to help save money while shopping, as well as cheap and healthy recipe ideas for people to make.
-
Man defaced Israeli hostage poster, made threats against Jewish people, Vancouver police sayA 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly uttering threats against Jewish people and defacing a poster of Israeli hostages last fall in Vancouver, police announced Tuesday.
-
Richmond seeks federal funding to house refugees crowding homeless sheltersThe City of Richmond in British Columbia is urging the federal government to provide more temporary housing for refugees and asylum seekers or pay for the use of city shelters, with the newcomers taking up about a third of all beds at one shelter last year.