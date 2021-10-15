3D model shows scale of Kapyong Barracks redevelopment

A new 3D model is showing the scale of the redevelopment of the former Kapyong Barracks site, which is set to become Naawi-Oodena.

The model, developed by Treaty One, demonstrates the size of Naawi-Oodena for community members and prospective partners.

David Thomas, the design and planning manager, said the project includes cultural aspects that have never been seen before in an urban setting. It will also feature a bison hoof print pond, office buildings, housing, a gas bar, a convenience store and a strip mall.

“We’re trying to reach through the future and the past at the same time,” Thomas said.

“And we’re trying to represent ourselves and make a future that really draws from those values of the past and our ancestors from all the seven communities.”

The first phase of construction is set to begin at the start of 2022 at the corner of Kenaston and Taylor.

Construction of the entire site is expected to cost $1.2 billion.