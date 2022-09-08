3D-printed guns seized from Vulcan, Alta. homes

A 39-year-old Vulcan, Alta. man faces multiple charges following a seven-month investigation into suspected firearms manufacturing in the southern Alberta town.

The investigation, which began in January, led to the search of four homes in Vulcan and charges against Reed Davis were laid on Aug. 11.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) officials allege Davis had been using a 3D printer to manufacture guns and gun parts.

During the searches of the homes, officers seized a total of:

Four manufactured firearms in various stages of completion;

A 3D printer;

A small improvised explosive device that was later detonated by the Lethbridge police explosive disposal unit;

Two restricted handguns;

A loaded shotgun;

A rifle;

Ammunition; and,

15 grams of methamphetamine.

Preliminary testing confirmed that one of the manufactured guns was capable of firing live ammo.

The accused faces charges of:

Manufacturing firearms;

Manufacturing an explosive;

Unsafe storage and unsafe possession of a firearm;

Possession of a prohibited weapon; and,

Possession of drugs.

Davis has been released from custody ahead of his court appearance scheduled for Oct. 18.

The town of Vulcan is located approximately 100 kilometres southeast of Calgary and 100 kilometres north of Lethbridge.