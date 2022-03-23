3D-printed hand guns, ammunition among items seized from Parkland County home

A 25-year-old man from Stony Plain has been charged after Canadian Border Services Agency officers stopped a package that had a prohibited part for a firearm from entering the country.

The package from China was intercepted by CBSA officers at the Vancouver International Mail Centre on Feb. 16.

An investigation between the Alberta RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team and CBSA resulted in a search warrant at a home in Parkland County on March 8.

Police seized the following items during the search:

Three 3D printed firearms where one was loaded

Several partially completed 3D printed hand guns

Several fully completed firearm magazines

A 3D printer and materials used to make 3D printed items

Ammunition

Firearm suppressor

Counterfeit money

A 25-year-old man from Stony Plain has been charged with 13 offences, including:

Importing a prohibited device

Possession of a prohibited weapon (suppressor)

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Breach of probation (x2).

RCMP have not released the name of the man charged. He was taken into custody and will next appear in court on March 23 in Stony Plain.