3D software helps northern Ont. mine boost production of high-grade gold

Argonaut Gold said this week that the use of 3D software has enabled it to increase production of high-grade gold at its Magino Mine in Dubreuilville, northwest of Wawa, Ont.

Magino began producing gold in June and achieved commercial production by Nov. 1.

“During the early commissioning period, the Magino Mine faced challenges as it transitioned into a steady feed of higher grade ore, in line with the Magino Technical Report,” the company said in a news release this week.

“Following the implementation of improved mining practices in late October, the operations have delivered a consistent increase in feed grade to the mill, which have averaged at or above the life of mine reserve grade.”

Key to the improved results is the use of software -- OREPro3D -- on a test block of high-grade ore.

The software effectively maps out blast patterns and predicts the location the highest-grade ore, making it much easier to find and extract the gold.

"Implementing the right technology is expected to be instrumental to our success. We believe that OREPro3D will play a pivotal role in providing precise data for blast movement," Marc Leduc, chief operating officer of Argonaut Gold, said in the news release.

"Based on the excellent results of this test campaign, the mine is currently installing the software and carrying out training, which should be completed by the end of the year.”

The company is also implementing a high-precision GPS fleet management system to be completed by year end, “which is also expected to further enhance grade control, mining efficiency and minimize dilution of ore delivered to the mill."

In addition to the software, Argonaut has hired Lycopodium Limited, an international engineering firm, to complete a plant optimization and expansion study towards the goal of increasing throughput.

The overall objective is to increase plant throughput to between 17,500 to 20,000 tonnes per day.

"The goal is to build Magino into a 200,000 to 250,000 ounce per year gold mine,” said Argonaut CEO Richard Young.

“Through the year, we have strengthened our team, processes, and technology, all of which are critical to building Magino into a large, low-cost, long-life gold mine.”