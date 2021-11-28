$3K in laptops and cellphones stolen from Fort McMurray Staples
RCMP officers are investigating a break-and-enter and theft of $3,000 worth of electronics from a Staples store last week in northern Alberta.
Dispatched to the scene around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 after multiple alarms, Mounties say they found damage suggesting a forced entry into the store.
The store, located at 8544 Manning Ave., had several laptops and display cellphone models taken, including an Acer Spin 3, HP laptop, MSI GF63 THIN 10SC, and an Asus X509J.
According to police, surveillance footage shows a lone male was responsible for the break-and-enter and theft.
RCMP describes the male as being between 175 centimetres and 180 centimetres in height who wore blue jeans, a black hoodie, black gloves, and brown or beige shoes.
"As with any theft of property, there is a possibility that these items are listed for sale on local buy and sell websites within the community," RCMP said in a statement.
"Should you suspect you have purchased stolen items, please contact your local police service in the area you reside or Wood Buffalo RCMP. "
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Wood Buffalo detachment at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
