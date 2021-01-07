A third health-care worker in Alberta — a physician in his 70s from the Calgary zone — has died of COVID-19, officials confirmed on Thursday.

In a statement, Health Minister Tyler Shandro expressed condolences.

"I'm profoundly saddened to hear that an Alberta physician has died of COVID-19. This death was among the 25 deaths reported to Alberta Health (Wednesday)," it read.

"I want to extend my condolences to the physician’s family, friends, patients and colleagues during this difficult time.

“While this virus was not contracted at work, we know physicians are on the front lines every day, working hard to battle the physical and emotional toll of this pandemic.

“Their expert care, deep compassion and tireless leadership is one of the finest examples of public service. This loss will be felt by all Albertans.

“I also express my condolences to all those who have lost a family member or friend to COVID-19 during this pandemic.”

Joe Marie (Jing) Parrenas Corral, 61, who worked as a health-care aide at Bethany Riverview in Calgary — a long-term care centre specializing in caring for residents with dementia — was reported as the first health-care worker to die on Dec. 28.

The second health-care worker has not been named, but officials said it was a woman in her 50s who worked in the Edmonton zone.

The province reported 1,123 cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths on Wednesday.

The positivity rate from Tuesday was just shy of seven per cent after Alberta Health Services tested approximately 16,000 people.

Alberta has 13,540 active coronavirus cases and 911 people in hospital, 141 of whom are in ICU.

AHS had administered 30,033 vaccine doses as of Tuesday. There has been one adverse event, but it was not severe. Alberta Health explained the person had swollen lymph nodes, adding it's a common side effect.

Alberta has registered 107,501 cases and 1,193 deaths since the pandemic started.

Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at an update at 4 p.m. Thursday.