3rd annual Red Lock campaign for HIV & AIDS awareness kicks off in the Sault

The Group Health Centre's HIV and AIDS Resource Program (HARP) is launching its 3rd annual Red Lock campaign for HIV awareness week.

The campaign is designed to help raise awareness about misinformation and ongoing stigmatization surrounding HIV and AIDS, coinciding with World AIDS day on Dec.1.

"We're really looking to tackle the systemic inequalities that we see preventing people from seeking help," said Shana Sipperbottom, with support services in HARP. "If people aren't being helped with their basic needs or they're not seeing themselves represented in the work that's being done, they won't trust us and how are they going to trust us to get tested, to get treatment."

Saultites are invited to take a lock from the four locations, which are the city centre, Sault Area Hospital, Group Health Centre and Fort Creek Conservation area, snap a photo and post it online with the hashtag #hivawareness and tag @HARPAlgoma.

The campaign runs for two weeks.